Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 739 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

