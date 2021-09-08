Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

