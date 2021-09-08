Financial Comparison: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

42.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.71 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -3.00 Analog Devices $5.60 billion 10.73 $1.22 billion $4.91 33.25

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 0 1 2.25 Analog Devices 0 3 19 0 2.86

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $182.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67% Analog Devices 26.15% 18.86% 10.62%

Summary

Analog Devices beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.