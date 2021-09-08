Financial Comparison: DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) vs. GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 5.14% 16.79% 8.13% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and GXO Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.59 $651.10 million $2.03 65.35 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than GXO Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and GXO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 7 0 2.64 GXO Logistics 0 4 6 0 2.60

DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus target price of $122.55, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $81.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than DSV Panalpina A/S.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats GXO Logistics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

