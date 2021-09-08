Financial Survey: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Walgreens Boots Alliance and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance 2 11 2 0 2.00 MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $51.59, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. MedAvail has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 151.44%. Given MedAvail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and MedAvail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance $139.54 billion 0.32 $456.00 million $4.74 10.76 MedAvail $13.97 million 8.16 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.92

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. MedAvail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walgreens Boots Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.66% 20.79% 4.97% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

Volatility and Risk

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats MedAvail on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services. The Retail Pharmacy International segment consists of pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses and optical practices. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment consists of the Alliance Healthcare pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution businesses and an equity method investment in AmerisourceBergen. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.