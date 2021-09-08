First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp makes up approximately 3.1% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,836. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

