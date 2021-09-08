First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 131.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,001 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $207.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

