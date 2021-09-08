First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.