First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,164 shares of company stock worth $9,646,399. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

