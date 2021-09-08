First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,939 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

