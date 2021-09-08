First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

