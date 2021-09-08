First Horizon Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

