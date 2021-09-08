First Savings Financial Group Stock to Split on Thursday, September 16th (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 16th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 16th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $205.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

