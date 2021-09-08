FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 13.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in FirstCash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

