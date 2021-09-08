Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 158,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,247. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

