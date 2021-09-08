Five Below (FIVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE):

9/2/2021 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $235.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

8/23/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $271.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

8/16/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

Five Below stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.08. 1,194,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.09. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.87 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

