FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report $3.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $16.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

