Flow Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $262.85 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $21.06 or 0.00045646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192013 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.60 or 0.07284979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.23 or 0.99852487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00741604 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

