Formation Fi Reaches Market Cap of $7.34 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $1.78 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00133714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00193662 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.83 or 0.07204955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,330.05 or 0.99947060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00740160 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

