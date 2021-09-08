Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 700 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,974 shares of company stock worth $127,853 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.