Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The AES were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in The AES in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

