Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $229.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.39.

