Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

