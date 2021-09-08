Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 151,545 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRTA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Forterra by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 276.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 90.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

