FortKnoxster Trading 22.1% Lower This Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $136,602.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

