Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

