Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $699.00

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 699 ($9.13) and last traded at GBX 683 ($8.92), with a volume of 20165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 679 ($8.87).

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRAS. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 620.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 560.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97.

In other Frasers Group news, insider David Daly purchased 7,358 shares of Frasers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

Frasers Group Company Profile (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.