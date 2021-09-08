freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.24

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

