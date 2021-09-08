Fundamenta Market Cap Reaches $390,172.52 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $390,172.52 and $2,625.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00187471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.95 or 0.07233540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.80 or 0.99513163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

