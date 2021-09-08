Fusion Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,787 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 936% compared to the typical volume of 1,041 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSE. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,786 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $15,423,000. Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $8,964,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition by 172.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 776,540 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

FUSE opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Fusion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.