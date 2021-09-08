Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Futu alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. Futu has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.