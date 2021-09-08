FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

KL stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

