FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SMC Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SMC in a report released on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

SMCAY stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 9.29. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.93.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

