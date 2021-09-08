Gala Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.33 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Gala has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $146.82 million and $8.33 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00722509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00042081 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.