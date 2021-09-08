GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $341.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.22. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

