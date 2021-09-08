GAM Holding AG Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,412 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $203.11 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average of $180.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

