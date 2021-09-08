GAM Holding AG Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.14% of Sonos worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Sonos by 179.6% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after buying an additional 897,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $23,653,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.