GAM Holding AG Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 435,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 140,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 386,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of DHR opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $193.10 and a twelve month high of $333.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.33 and a 200-day moving average of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

