GAM Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 707,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.4% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 502,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 354,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,034.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,665 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.