GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $254,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

