GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,078,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.54. GameStop has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.23 and a beta of -2.20.
In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.