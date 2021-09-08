GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,078,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.54. GameStop has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.23 and a beta of -2.20.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

