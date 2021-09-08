GamyFi Platform Tops One Day Volume of $697,253.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $697,253.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00196428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.53 or 0.07201422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,339.31 or 0.99956928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00739819 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

