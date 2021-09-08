Gemini Dollar Hits Market Cap of $175.49 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $175.49 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00151387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00719154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042044 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 175,821,501 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

