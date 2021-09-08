General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 88,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,779,780 shares.The stock last traded at $58.50 and had previously closed at $56.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.