General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.