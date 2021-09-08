Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 137,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

