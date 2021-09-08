Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $47.05

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.05, but opened at $45.81. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 6,032 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

