George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.30

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$137.30 and last traded at C$137.13, with a volume of 231324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$135.47.

WN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.65 billion and a PE ratio of 32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$117.09.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78. Equities analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.6800004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750. Insiders have sold a total of 39,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,812 over the last 90 days.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

