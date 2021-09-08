Ghost (GHOST) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001269 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $186,938.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00731773 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

