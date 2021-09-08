GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of GMS opened at $50.27 on Monday. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.